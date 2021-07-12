Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 266,968 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 266,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.36% of Karyopharm Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,528,000 after purchasing an additional 274,658 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,552,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 97,282 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,211,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 157,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $10.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KPTI. Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, Director Garen G. Bohlin acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jatin Shah acquired 23,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

