Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 43,836 The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,800,000 after buying an additional 1,645,182 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,345,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,295,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,245 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Argus lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

Shares of KO stock opened at $54.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

