Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 46,608 iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 46,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,638,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 813,322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,424,000 after buying an additional 2,481,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,958,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,072,000 after buying an additional 261,667 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,810,000 after buying an additional 1,910,000 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,897,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,349,000 after buying an additional 660,799 shares during the period.

Shares of IGSB stock opened at $54.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.81. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.48 and a 1-year high of $55.30.

