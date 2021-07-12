Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.57 Million Position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 196,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTN. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 33.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 10.7% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 28.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 31.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 33,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.59. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.0478 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Profile

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.