Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.76 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth $103,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the first quarter worth $209,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 12.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,059,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,580,000 after acquiring an additional 228,395 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 28.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 19,328.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 26,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 26,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. lowered their target price on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.36.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 242,111 shares of company stock valued at $32,612,262. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ALL opened at $133.47 on Monday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $85.69 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.