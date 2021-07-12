Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $2.97 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter worth $33,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Stephens raised IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.56.

Shares of IQV opened at $251.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.14 billion, a PE ratio of 119.60, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.60 and a 12 month high of $254.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

