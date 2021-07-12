Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,526,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 562,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,410,000 after purchasing an additional 35,988 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ICSH opened at $50.51 on Monday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50.

