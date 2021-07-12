Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HXGBY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

OTCMKTS:HXGBY opened at $15.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.68. Hexagon AB has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $15.75.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.5403 per share. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Hexagon AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.51.

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

