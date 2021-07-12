Hibbett, Inc. (NYSE:HIBB) SVP Purchases $101,250.00 in Stock

Hibbett, Inc. (NYSE:HIBB) SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00.

HIBB traded down $1.12 on Monday, reaching $95.73. The stock had a trading volume of 347,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,240. Hibbett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35.

Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

