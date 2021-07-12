HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Shares Up 0.4%

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) shot up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$17.34 and last traded at C$17.28. 23,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 28,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.21.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLS. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

The company has a market cap of C$549.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.49.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.25) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$18.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.41 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.93%.

About HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS)

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

