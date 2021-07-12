Homeros (HMR) Price Hits $0.0465 on Major Exchanges

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Homeros coin can now be bought for $0.0465 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Homeros has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Homeros has a market capitalization of $23.91 million and $4.45 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Homeros alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00052458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00016617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.92 or 0.00896607 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Homeros Coin Profile

HMR is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Homeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Homeros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.