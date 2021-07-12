Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1,643.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Curi Capital bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $225.43. The stock had a trading volume of 25,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,294. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $234.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $156.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.60.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

