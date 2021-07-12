Horizon Protocol Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $76,186.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded up 24% against the US dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00045371 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00116254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00162496 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,407.23 or 0.99799562 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.72 or 0.00970059 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars.

