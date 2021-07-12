Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 17.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.3% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total value of $2,374,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,449,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $9,264,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,603.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,001 shares of company stock valued at $16,615,912 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Maxim Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $95.28 on Monday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $98.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.29.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

