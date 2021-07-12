Howard Dvorkin Purchases 53,005 Shares of FlexShopper, Inc. (NYSE:FPAY) Stock

FlexShopper, Inc. (NYSE:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin bought 53,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $145,763.75.

Shares of FPAY traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.64. 95,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,668. FlexShopper, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

