Howdoo (UDOO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $346,073.00

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. Howdoo has a total market capitalization of $8.14 million and approximately $346,073.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00052868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00016671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $294.12 or 0.00886417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000371 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005394 BTC.

Howdoo Coin Profile

Howdoo (UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 473,101,400 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

