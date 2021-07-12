HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,979,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,768 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of HP worth $348,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HP during the 4th quarter worth about $413,229,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of HP by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 16,801,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $533,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of HP by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,634,820 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $496,405,000 after acquiring an additional 353,820 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,378,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $206,028,000 after acquiring an additional 448,274 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,640,700 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $210,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,315 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPQ stock opened at $30.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06. HP Inc. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

