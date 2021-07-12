H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded H&R Block from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of HRB opened at $24.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. H&R Block has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.03. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 422.68% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. H&R Block’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 31.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in H&R Block during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 35.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.