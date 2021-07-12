HRT Financial LP Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

HRT Financial LP decreased its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,995 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Cerner were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $79.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $66.75 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,346.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,146.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.31.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

