HRT Financial LP Invests $4.23 Million in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 132,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 3.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.3% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INVH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Shares of INVH stock opened at $39.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $39.90.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 11.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

