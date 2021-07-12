Hudson Global, Inc. (NYSE:HSON) CEO Buys $35,980.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NYSE:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $35,980.00.
Shares of Hudson Global stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,092 shares.
Hudson Global Company Profile
Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.