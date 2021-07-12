Hudson Global, Inc. (NYSE:HSON) CEO Buys $35,980.00 in Stock

Hudson Global, Inc. (NYSE:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $35,980.00.

Shares of Hudson Global stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,092 shares.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

