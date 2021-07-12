Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,832 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 7.82% of Humana worth $4,229,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth about $9,420,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Humana by 16.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Humana by 6.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth about $91,980,000. Finally, Summit Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 19.4% during the first quarter. Summit Street Capital Management LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $457.31. 5,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $441.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.26.

In other news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

