Humanigen, Inc. (NYSE:HGEN) Major Shareholder Dale Chappell Sells 80,636 Shares

Humanigen, Inc. (NYSE:HGEN) major shareholder Dale Chappell sold 80,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,538,534.88. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dale Chappell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Dale Chappell sold 742,389 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $14,001,456.54.

On Friday, June 25th, Dale Chappell sold 1,272,655 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $22,805,977.60.

On Friday, July 9th, Dale Chappell sold 344,046 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total transaction of $5,965,757.64.

Shares of Humanigen stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $16.96. 781,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,073. Humanigen, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $33.95.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

