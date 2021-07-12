Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NYSE:HURN) CEO James H. Roth Sells 17,000 Shares

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NYSE:HURN) CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00.
NYSE:HURN traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.07. 80,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,534. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $61.99.
Huron Consulting Group Company Profile
See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.