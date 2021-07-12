Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NYSE:HURN) CEO James H. Roth Sells 17,000 Shares

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NYSE:HURN) CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00.

NYSE:HURN traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.07. 80,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,534. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.46 and a twelve month high of $61.99.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

