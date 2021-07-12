HUSD Hits Market Cap of $577.08 Million (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. One HUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC on popular exchanges. HUSD has a total market cap of $577.08 million and $433.59 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00052519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.38 or 0.00899020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005442 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 576,791,885 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

