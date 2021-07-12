Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

HYFM opened at $57.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a PE ratio of -384.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.25. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $95.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,862,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,501,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,583,000. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.