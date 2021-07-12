Hyperion (HYN) Price Reaches $0.0060

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 12th. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyperion has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $20,601.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00054046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017295 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $306.08 or 0.00914368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005409 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion (HYN) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.