iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.33.

IAFNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on iA Financial from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on iA Financial from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

IAFNF opened at $53.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.66. iA Financial has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $59.64.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.