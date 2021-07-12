IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in IBEX by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in IBEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in IBEX by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IBEX during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX opened at $20.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. IBEX has a fifty-two week low of $9.27 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $370.89 million and a P/E ratio of -53.08.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Equities analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

