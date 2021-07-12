Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) Trading Down 6.1% This Week

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and $51,155.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $12,657.00 or 0.38220634 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00044466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.61 or 0.00113565 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.28 or 0.00160887 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,229.70 or 1.00344453 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.61 or 0.00959103 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

