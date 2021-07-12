IG Gold Market Capitalization Tops $4.21 Million (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 12th. In the last week, IG Gold has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One IG Gold coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. IG Gold has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $28,065.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IG Gold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001901 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00045003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00053310 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IG Gold Coin Profile

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IG Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IG Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.