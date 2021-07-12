IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,141 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit comprises 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INFO. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 109,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after buying an additional 36,198 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $20,712,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $112.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,555,144. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12 month low of $74.96 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.28.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IHS Markit from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.11.

In related news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.