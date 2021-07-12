Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Illumina were worth $15,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $8,231,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,573 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 332.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,738,465 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,013,244,000 after buying an additional 2,105,636 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,411,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $923,443,000 after buying an additional 30,415 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.1% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,377,029 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $912,922,000 after buying an additional 48,751 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $573,541,000. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $476.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.38 and a beta of 0.95. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.42 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $427.02.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $381.32.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.02, for a total transaction of $126,234.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,620,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.59, for a total value of $257,421.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,096,291 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

