Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Trading 5.3% Higher

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) shares traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.32. 417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14.

Iluka Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ILKAF)

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

