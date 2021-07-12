Imago BioSciences, Inc. (IMGO) Announces July 16th IPO

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (IMGO) expects to raise $105 million in an initial public offering on Friday, July 16th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 7,000,000 shares at a price of $14.00-$16.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $462 million.

Jefferies, Cowen, Stifel and Guggenheim Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO.

Imago BioSciences, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1, or LSD1, an enzyme that plays a central role in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. We are focused on improving the quality of life of patients with cancer and bone marrow diseases in addition to prolonging their lives. Our lead product candidate is bomedemstat for the treatment of certain myeloproliferative neoplasms, or MPNs, a family of related, chronic cancers of the bone marrow. The three most common MPNs are myelofibrosis, or MF, essential thrombocythemia, or ET, and polycythemia vera, or PV. We are currently enrolling patients in a Phase 2 clinical trial of bomedemstat for the treatment of ET and have completed enrollment for a Phase 2 clinical trial of bomedemstat for the treatment of MF. In our Phase 2 clinical trial in ET through May 18, 2021, interim and unaudited data from 28 patients demonstrates that a significant proportion of patients achieved a platelet count in the normal range within eight weeks. In our Phase 2 clinical trial in MF through May 17, 2021, interim and unaudited data from 86 patients demonstrates that bomedemstat has resulted in improvements in patient symptoms, reductions in spleen volume and reduction in mutant allele frequency, or MAF, the proportion of blood cells with mutations that drive this disease. We believe bomedemstat has the potential to address unmet medical need in MF as a monotherapy as well as in combination with inhibitors of Janus-associated kinase. Bomedemstat has been generally well-tolerated in both ET and MF patients in these trials. We are pursuing the development of bomedemstat as a potentially disease-modifying therapy in ET and MF to address the limitations of currently approved therapies. Based on the current rate of enrollment for the Phase 2 clinical trial in ET, we expect to receive FDA clearance for a registrational Phase 3 clinical trial for ET in 2022, with the first patient dosed thereafter. In addition, in 2021, we expect to support an investigator-sponsored Phase 2 clinical trial of bomedemstat in combination with ruxolitinib for the treatment of patients with MF. “.

Imago BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and has 17 employees. The company is located at 329 Oyster Point Blvd., 3rd Floor South San Francisco, California 94080 and can be reached via phone at (415) 529-5055 or on the web at http://www.imagobio.com/.

