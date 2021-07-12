IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.89 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) will announce sales of $41.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $40.25 million. IMAX posted sales of $8.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 372.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full year sales of $231.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $216.54 million to $242.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $353.25 million, with estimates ranging from $321.20 million to $394.94 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover IMAX.

Get IMAX alerts:

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. IMAX had a negative net margin of 77.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $38.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.87 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of IMAX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.60 to $18.60 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. IMAX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.01.

Shares of IMAX opened at $19.85 on Monday. IMAX has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.80.

In other IMAX news, insider Megan Colligan sold 10,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $254,233.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Ian Weissman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,126. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in IMAX by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,307,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,434,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,293,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,214,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in IMAX during the first quarter worth approximately $8,643,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; digital projection systems; a digital theater control systems; and a digital audio systems.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IMAX (IMAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.