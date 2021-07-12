Immersion Capital LLP Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Immersion Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 241,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $125,767,000. Netflix comprises about 13.3% of Immersion Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Immersion Capital LLP owned about 0.05% of Netflix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 40.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Truist dropped their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $596.65.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $539.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $239.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $505.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

