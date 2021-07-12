Immersion Capital LLP Sells 12,530 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Immersion Capital LLP cut its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,470 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 12,530 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 0.3% of Immersion Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Immersion Capital LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $238.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $465.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.29. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $241.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.56.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total value of $2,117,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,797 shares of company stock worth $28,136,501 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

