Impinj, Inc. (NYSE:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 1,546 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NYSE:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98.

Shares of Impinj stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.23. 1,399 shares of the company were exchanged.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

