Impinj, Inc. (NYSE:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 2,492 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NYSE:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 2,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $123,329.08.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Friday, July 2nd, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,546 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $76,727.98.

Shares of NYSE:PI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,270. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.