Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells $463,550.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.71, for a total transaction of $463,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:NARI traded down $1.53 on Monday, reaching $92.56. 248,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 420.75 and a beta of 2.14. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.21 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.59.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Inari Medical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,743,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $792,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $568,000. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

