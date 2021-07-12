Inari Medical, Inc. (NYSE:NARI) COO Sells $829,800.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NYSE:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $829,800.00.

Shares of Inari Medical stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $91.89. 8,304 shares of the stock were exchanged.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

