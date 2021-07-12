Inari Medical, Inc. (NYSE:NARI) Insider Sells $479,700.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NYSE:NARI) insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $479,700.00.

NARI stock traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,920 shares.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

