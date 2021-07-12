indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Up 7%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) rose 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 4,992 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 789,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Separately, Craig Hallum began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.33 and a beta of 0.17.

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

