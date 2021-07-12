Indorse Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $157,914.00 (IND)

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded up 123.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Indorse Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Indorse Token has traded 137.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Indorse Token has a market cap of $958,922.27 and $157,914.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00053140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016769 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.87 or 0.00902554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005429 BTC.

About Indorse Token

Indorse Token (CRYPTO:IND) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Indorse Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indorse Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

