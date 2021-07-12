Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Barclays

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) has been assigned a €39.00 ($45.88) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on IFXA. Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Nord/LB set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.60 ($51.29) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €38.79 ($45.64).

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a fifty-two week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.