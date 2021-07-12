Inherent Group LP Buys New Shares in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

Inherent Group LP bought a new stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 268,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. Inherent Group LP owned 0.32% of New Senior Investment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in New Senior Investment Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 481,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 75,919 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in New Senior Investment Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,354,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,588,000 after purchasing an additional 326,971 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in New Senior Investment Group by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 45,530 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in New Senior Investment Group by 713.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 258,682 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities downgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.10 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price (up from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.37.

SNR opened at $9.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The stock has a market cap of $757.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.07.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

