InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $86.50 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.98 million.InMode also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

INMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on InMode in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on InMode in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.33.

InMode stock opened at $104.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.39. InMode has a 1 year low of $28.07 and a 1 year high of $109.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

