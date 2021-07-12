InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $86.5-87.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.98 million.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INMD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InMode from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.33.
Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $96.14 on Monday. InMode has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $98.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.39.
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
