Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Trading Up 0.2%

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) was up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.00. Approximately 196,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 678,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INVZ shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Innoviz Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

